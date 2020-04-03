Port Canaveral to furlough some employees due to cruise operations closures

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – Port Canaveral furloughed 50 employees Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic and following a shutdown of cruise line operations, according to a news release.

Port officials said employees dedicated to the Port’s cruise operations and recreation business segments whose job functions are not required for current operations were furloughed Friday, and will continue to be without work until at least May 30.

[RELATED: How to file for unemployment benefits during coronavirus pandemic ]

All impacted employees were notified and will remain Canaveral Port Authority employees through the duration of the furlough period which will end when cruise line operations resume at the Port, according to a news release.

The Port employs approximately 250 people, 50 employees from Cruise and Recreation were furloughed, officials said.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.