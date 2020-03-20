How to file for unemployment benefits during coronavirus pandemic

Many people are unable to work due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While there are state and federal measures coming to help those impacted financially, in the more immediate future people can file for unemployment benefits.

The U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday that applications for benefits, a good proxy for layoffs, rose by 70,000 to a seasonally adjusted 281,000 benefit applications last week. That was the highest weekly total since Sept. 2, 2017, following Hurricane Harvey, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Both the one-week rise and the total number of applications were far above the levels seen over the past year as the country’s unemployment rate fell to a half-century low of 3.5%.

[RELATED: Interactive map shows Florida coronavirus cases | Income tax filing deadline moved to July 15 from April 15 | Florida schools offer free meals to students during extended coronavirus closures ]

In Florida these benefits are called reemployment assistance and are designed to help people who are recently unemployed because they were laid of, fired or if they left their employer.

Persons who were furloughed or laid off due to COVID-19 should file for these benefits as soon as possible. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity released information about filing for reemployment benefits amid the pandemic. Click here for all the details.

Who qualifies due to coronavirus, according to Florida Department of Economic Opportunity:

People who were ordered to quarantine by a medical professional or a government agency.

Those who are laid off or sent home without pay for an extended period by their employer due to COVID-19.

Those who are caring for an immediate family member who is diagnosed with the virus.

Here are the steps to file for reemployment benefits and what you will need:

Visit www.floridajobs.org to submit your application on the CONNECT platform here. You will need: Social Security number, driver’s license or state ID, your past 18 months of employment -- including name of employer, separation reason, earnings and dates of employment. If you are not a U.S. citizen you will also need work authorization, military employees will need DD-214 member 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, or 8 and federal government employees need a SF 8 or SF 50. Your claim will then go to review to determine if you qualify. Following your application, applicants must login to the CONNECT system every two weeks to request benefit payment. You will receive a date at the end of your application telling you when to return to CONNECT.

The video below walks you through the process step-by-step.

What do the benefits include?

Eligible recipients can receive $32 to $275 per week, based on prior income.

Currently, recipients can receive benefits for 12 weeks, however, that is based on Florida’s unemployment rate prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. If the unemployment rate increases, the number of weeks will also increase.

Gov. Ron DeSantis could also take steps to extend benefits due to the coronavirus.

Need help?

People who need help filing a claim due to disabilities or have questions can call 1-800-681-8102. Be advised, due to the high call volume because of COVID-19, applicants’ wait times may be long.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.