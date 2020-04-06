Coronavirus drive-thru testing starts in Brevard County

VIERA, Fla. – Drivers lined up Monday at the Brevard County Health Department to be tested for coronavirus.

Drive-thru nasal swabs were taken from people experiencing symptoms like a cough, shortness of breath and fever.

Staci Spinelli made an appointment after she said she started having a sore throat and headaches last week.

The health department reported Monday there are now 88 positive cases in Brevard and Spinelli said a person in her family was the second case in Merritt Island.

Spinelli described the swab as being a bit uncomfortable but over quickly.

“It took about 10 seconds. They put the swab all the way up your nose and have to do three turns,” she said.

Patients were screened over the phone before showing up.

Drive-thru testing sites, hospitals and clinics remain the only places people can get tested.

Gov. Ron Desantis said Monday in Tallahassee that 120,000 Floridians have now been tested.

“One of our main priorities throughout this has been to expand the availability of testing,” the governor said. “If you look at the improvement in the testing over the last two or three weeks, it’s been a dramatic increase in the state of Florida.”

A map of Central Florida testing locations including more Brevard County sites can be seen below.