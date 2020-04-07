Body found in Orlando retention pond, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A dead body was found in a retention pond on Augusta National Drive Tuesday afternoon, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Someone called 911 to report possibly seeing a body in the water around 9:45 a.m. and crews responded to conduct a search. Police said the body was found around noon.

The body, which has not been identified, has been turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.