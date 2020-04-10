Orlando mother of 2 is not letting the pandemic keep the Easter Bunny away

ORLANDO, Fla. – Michelle Olds, a resident of Orlando's College Park neighborhood, was moved by her daughter's question a few days before Easter.

“They asked: What will happen to the Easter Bunny this year and since he’s magical, can he still get the virus?” Olds said. “It was a hard conversation to have and I kind of just started spinning my wheels that night.”

Soon after that conversation with her three and seven-year-old girls, she came up with the Easter Bunny drive-by and contacted College Park Neighbors Association. Two days later, community members pitched in with decorations, colorful eggs, stacks of hay and a trailer that will serve as a float for the Easter Bunny.

"We really needed a lift and we were kinda brainstorming how we could do something for the community," John Brownsord, President of College Park Neighbors Association said. "it means so much to see the kids come out and wave at the Easter bunny, dance and just to raise that spirit is truly special."

On Saturday at 9:30 a.m. a motorcade, led by the Easter Bunny, will drive down some of College Park’s main roads.

The parade, which will be about four miles long, kicks off at Woof Orlando Dog Grooming and Pet Boutique on Edgewater Drive and ends at the intersection of Edgewater and Maury Road.

Organizers of the event are asking that residents remain socially-distanced and wave and dance from their front lawn or driveway.

“We want it to be a socially distanced event so when we came up with the map we tried to hit up all of the popular streets and main roads so that people can walk to the end of their streets but still be distanced from the neighbors,” Olds said. “If the parade is going down your street we ask that you stay on your front lawn and just wave, dance and have a good time.”