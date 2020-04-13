Winter Park postal workers test positive for COVID-19

The U.S. Postal Service confirmed Monday that two employees at a downtown Winter Park Post Office location have tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a USPS spokesperson, one employee has not returned to work at the Post Office on North New York Avenue. The spokesperson did not provide details indicating if this person was quarantined or hospitalized. The second employee remains quarantined and will return to work when medically cleared, the USPS spokesperson said in an email.

“At this time, we believe exposure risk for other employees at the Winter Park facility is low, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the county health department,” a spokesperson said in an email. “The safety and well-being of our employees is one of our highest priorities. To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended strategies from the CDC and local health departments.”

There is currently no evidence from the CDC and World Health Organization that COVID-19 can be spread through pieces of mail.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.