Police: You still need to wear pants when checking your mail

TANEYTOWN, Md. – It seems being relaxed at home during the coronavirus outbreak has gone a little too far in one small Maryland town.

The Taneytown Police Department made a post on Facebook reminding its residents to “please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox.”

Taneytown is a small city with a population of 6,728 in the northwest corner of Maryland.

Being that it is such a small town, residents likely know who the culprit(s) are.

Police officials ended the social media post with, “You know who you are. This is your final warning.”

The post has since gone viral, with more than 1,900 shares in 15 hours.

Please remember to put pants on before leaving the house to check your mailbox. You know who you are. This is your final warning. Posted by Taneytown Police Department on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.