OCPS, Orlando Ballet partner up for dance students

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – As schools across the nation continue to teach students virtually, in Orange County, the Orlando Ballet Company teamed up with public schools across the county, and with help from professional ballet dancers, they’re doing their part to keep students motivated and healthy.

"I think it's amazing for the students to have access to people who are actually living their dream right now and passing on that information," Phillip Broom, head Orlando ballet school director said. "It also helps with their self-motivation."

The program was brought on board by OCPS senior director of fine arts, Scott Evans.

"We wanted to make sure our young dancers were making sure they are preparing their bodies to be healthy dancers. We know that's something they need to be doing every day," Evans said.

Twice a week, Orange County students enrolled in a dance program at school will learn from some of the best in the business. Adam Boreland has been dancing since he was 11 years old and is now instructing these students for the first time virtually.

"It is an absolute honor to be able to teach the Orange County students and kids," Boreland said. He's been a professional dancer with the Orlando Ballet company since 2016. "Without them even knowing they're creating self-discipline by taking the class."

Boreland said he is used to interacting virtually but when it comes to being creative to capture the essence of the class, it’s been a bit of a challenge.

"As a teacher, you want to be able to inspire the students and then back. So, it is a little bit more draining than a studio class just because you have to create that inspiration and excitement yourself," he said.

Among the students is 10th grader Alessandra Lozzi from Timber Creek High school. The 16-year-old said she’s using this time to grow as a dancer.

"There are multiple dance classes that any time of day or night with the best choreographers known. This time is like a blessing in the sky really," she said.

While staying home, Lozzi built a ballet bar with PVC pipes to keep her balance.

“This experience gives them a positive and enriching experience and it’s a time they’re getting to learn from other teachers other than just us on an everyday basis,” Tara Perry, a dance teacher at Timber Creek High said.

But the kids aren't just learning the dos and don'ts of ballet. They're also connecting with the dancers and getting to know more about their lives. At the end of the lesson, students have a chance to interact with the dancers for a few minutes.

"It really makes that connection so real for our kids so now the Orlando ballet is part of their family, it's part of their experience as a dancer and as a student," Evans said.

The opportunity, Evans said, is giving these kids the chance to see dancers they’ve admired since the second grade.

“What’s really cool about this is that all of these kids have experienced the ballet in second grade because every second grader in OCPS gets to go to see an Orlando ballet show,” he said.

The classes are offered Tuesdays and Thursdays and they are being taught for all levels from beginners to advanced.