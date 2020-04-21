Meet the people who will help Gov. DeSantis decide how to re-open Florida for business

ORLANDO, Fla. – Amid growing unemployment claims, Gov. Ron DeSantis has tasked a group of state elected leaders, county mayors and officials from businesses including Disney World and Universal to help shape the plan to re-open the Sunshine State for business after the coronavirus pandemic.

While officials say the statewide stay-at-home order and social distancing are working to flatten the curve -- a decrease in new cases and deaths -- of the respiratory illness Florida’s death toll reached 839 on Tuesday.

Florida remains under a stay-at-home order until April 30. The Re-Open Florida Task Force will spend the week developing plans to reopen the economy while minimizing close contact at businesses.

Since March 15, about 650,000 Floridians have filed initial claims with the state’s Department of Economic Opportunity, which administers unemployment benefits. Many thousands more appear to have been unable to submit applications due to problems with the DEO website and call centers.

An online dashboard the department unveiled Monday underscored how far behind Florida is. As of Tuesday, it showed that the state has paid about 14% of claimants and processed claims from fewer than a quarter of those applying for benefits since March 15.

On Monday, the governor hosted the first teleconference meeting of the task force to introduce the group and lay the ground work for decisions to reopen the state.

Florida Chamber of Commerce Chairman and CEO Mark Wilson was introduced as chairman of the group, the state’s Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz, Surgeon General Scott Rivkees and Secretary of the Agency for Healthcare Administration Mary Mayhew were also on the call.

The 22-member group includes one professional from the medical community, Tampa General Hospital CEO John Couris. It also includes the mayors of Florida’s three counties hardest hit by coronavirus, Miami-Dade, Palm Beach and Broward.

Executives from companies with a large footprint in Florida including Publix, Lockheed Martin, Disney and Universal will also serve on the task force.

Florida cabinet members CFO Jimmy Patronis and Attorney General Ashley Moody were selected to be on the task force. Notably Department of Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, the only democrat on the cabinet, is not on the task force.

These are the people selected to help the governor determine how to best re-open the state for business and party affiliations for elected officials.

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Republican

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Republican

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, Republican

Florida Senate President Bill Galvano, Republican

Florida House of Representatives Speaker Jose Oliva, Republican

State Sen. Wilton Simpson, president-designate, Republican

State Rep. Chris Sprowls, speaker-designate, Republican

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Republican

Enterprise Florida President & CEO Jamal Sowell, Republican

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Republican

Broward County Mayor Dale Holness, Democrat

Palm Beach County Mayor David Kerner, Democrat

John Couris, President & CEO, Tampa General Hospital

Josh D’Amaro, President, Walt Disney World Resort

Todd Jones, CEO, Publix Super Markets

Syd Kitson, Chairman, Board of Governors for the State University System

Paul Reilly, Chairman & CEO, Raymond James Financial

Alex Sanchez, President & CEO, Florida Bankers Association

Eric Silagy, President & CEO, Florida Power & Light Company

John Sprouls, CEO, Universal Orlando Resort, Executive Vice President, Universal Parks & Resorts

Patrick Sunderlin, Vice President, Global Supply Chain, Lockheed Martin Corporation

Joe York, President, AT&T Florida and Caribbean

The task force will also two have web meetings on Tuesday to continue discussions and continue to meet throughout the week.