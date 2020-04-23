Coronavirus: 960 Floridians have died from COVID-19 as state leaders look toward reopening the economy

As claims for unemployment assistance continue to skyrocket across the state, some Floridians are pushing for their local economies to reopen, for local businesses to return to normal service and for Gov. Ron DeSantis to make executive decisions on when this all might fall into place.

However, the continually increasing number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state may indicate it’s too soon to return to a semblance of what was once considered business as usual.

As of Thursday morning, the Florida Department of Health reported 28,832 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as 960 deaths, 33 more fatalities than reported Wednesday evening.

The state reported its first case of coronavirus on March 1. According to numbers released by the FDOH, Florida saw its deadliest day, with the most deaths due to COVID-19, on April 2 with a total of 77 reported fatalities.

[CORONAVIRUS BRIEFING: Daily ClickOrlando.com newsletter delivered to your inbox]

More than 4,500 people statewide with more severe cases of the virus have required hospitalization, according to the state database. Although exact figures haven’t been released of how many of those patients have since recovered, DeSantis said Tuesday that “slightly more than 2,000” people are currently hospitalized.

By tracking diagnostic statistics released twice daily by the FDOH, state numbers show a decrease in new cases of COVID-19 since last week. A week ago from today, Florida coronavirus cases grew by nearly 500 cases overnight, whereas cases grew by 256 since Wednesday evening.

Below is a look at cases of coronavirus in Central Florida by county:

County Cases Hospitalizations Deaths Brevard 226 41 7 Flagler 78 8 2 Lake 214 53 8 Marion 135 19 3 Orange 1,260 206 29 Osceola 431 120 6 Polk 369 117 17 Seminole 334 78 7 Sumter 165 39 12 Volusia 377 41 7

Local health agencies have been under scrutiny as to why numbers of recovered patients have not been released in the same way that new cases are reported.

Orange County Health Officer Dr. Raul Pino said Wednesday recovery numbers are not being reported because the number officials could provide likely would not be accurate.

[INTERACTIVE MAP: Here’s where to get your drive-thru coronavirus test]

Pino said there is a calculation officials could use given the data already known to estimate how many people have recovered from COVID-19, but there are a lot of variables that could throw off the accuracy of the number the calculation would produce.

“If we subtract the number of deaths and if we subtract the number of people who acquired the disease more than 14 days ago, then we could have an approximation to what that number is and it’s going to be probably close to, I would say, 600,” Pino said in a news conference on Wednesday.

He said an exact number can’t be given because coronavirus cases in Orange County aren’t tracked from beginning to end.

“We don’t follow individuals through the evolution of the disease. We follow those who are hospitalized. We can see it electronically and also those who get discharged,” Pino said.

Mobile link for interactive map If you are having trouble viewing on mobile, click here.

The U.S. Department of Labor released new numbers on those who have filed for reemployment assistance Thursday, and the numbers of claims filed continue to rise drastically.

Since March 1, the USDOL reports 1,167,821 Floridians have filed for unemployment benefits. Each week the number of new claims is released - here’s how those claims break down since the beginning of March:

Date Number of new claims (non-cumulative) March 7 5,103 March 14 6,256 March 21 74,021 March 28 227,000 April 4 169,885 April 11 180,419 April 18 505,137

On Wednesday, Florida Department of Management Services Secretary John Satter, the person overseeing Florida’s unemployment benefits process, said anyone who lost their job since March 9 will receive retroactive payments, regardless of when their application was successfully submitted to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. Satter did not provide a timeline for when those individuals could see retroactive payments.

Hundreds of thousands of Floridians have struggled to file for unemployment due to issues with the application system CONNECT or unable to get through to a person at the DEO call center.

According to an Associated Press analysis of U.S. Department of Labor data, nearly seven of every eight Floridians who managed to file claims during the three weeks from mid-March until early April were waiting to have them processed — the worst rate in the country. According to the DEO, about 15.9% of more than 674,000 verified claims have been paid as of Wednesday afternoon totaling more than $143 million.

As some Floridians at non-essential businesses push to get back to work, theme parks and restaurants begin to prepare for what would be a dramatic influx of patrons after months of closures.

Universal Orlando Resort CEO John Sprouls said Wednesday that company officials are already planning how they will accommodate guests while still maintaining healthy practices.

Sprouls said “virtual” or expanded FastPass-style lines, staggered seating on rides, online food ordering and limited crowds are all possibilities to mitigate health risks as guests are allowed back in the park.

“We would be capping attendance to make sure we could create a maximum amount of social distancing,” Sprouls said. “And then, as we gained confidence in those practices and procedures that we’re employing, and as we learned from what we’re doing, we would gradually see that attendance rise.”

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.