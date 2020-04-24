How to see all presentations discussed during Florida’s re-open task force meetings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Industry leaders on the Re-Open Florida Task Force have been meeting multiple times this week to discuss how to go about allowing businesses to start accepting customers again and what a timeline for that could look like.

The group met for the first time Monday and has reconvened every day since then.

Thus far, they’ve discussed how coronavirus closures have negatively impacted the economy, how to avoid potential lawsuits when theme parks and other recreational venues open and how hospitals are dealing with COVID-19 patients.

The talks are scheduled to continue in the coming weeks as Florida approaches the end of its 30-day stay-at-home order, which is set to expire on April 30 unless Gov. Ron DeSantis issues an extension.

At this point it’s unclear if that will happen.

Each day, even before the meeting starts, the task force’s agenda is posted online along with the various presentations that will be discussed.

Anyone can access this information by going to FLGov.com/COVID-19 and clicking the relevant link.

Here are some interesting points from the slideshows presented thus far:

