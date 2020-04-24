Orange County announces second round of coronavirus mobile testing sites

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Now with one week of mobile coronavirus testing in the books in Orange County, Department of Health officials have announced a second group of dates and locations coming next week.

These sites will be free to any Orange County resident who wants to get tested, regardless of whether they have symptoms or have had contact with a COVID-19 patient.

Appointments are required and only those 18 and older will be seen. They can be made by calling the DOH-Orange’s COVID-19 Call Center, which is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 407-723-5004.

Below are the upcoming dates and locations:

Monday, April 27 (reschedule from April 24) – West Orange Park, 150 Windermere Road, Winter Garden

Tuesday, April 28 – Apopka High School, 555 Martin Street, Apopka

Wednesday, April 29 – Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando

Thursday, April 30 – Barnett Park, 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando

Friday, May 1 - Jay Blanchard Park, 2451 N. Dean Road, Orlando

Three of the five sites -- Jay Blanchard Park, Camping World Stadium and Barnett Park -- served as testing sites this week. West Orange Park was supposed to be open Friday but testing there was delayed due to inclement weather.

Dr. Raul Pino from the Florida Department of Health-Orange County said that of the 161 samples collected at Jay Blanchard Park on Monday, only one came back positive.

Pino estimated Thursday that there are enough supplies to continue testing next week and into the first week of May.

