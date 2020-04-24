Supersonic aircraft facility, 675 high-paying jobs coming to Space Coast

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that a supersonic aircraft facility would be coming to Brevard County.

In a news conference, DeSantis said Aerion Supersonic, an aerospace company focused on high-speed flight, will construct a new, state-of-the-art campus, called Aerion Park, in Melbourne that should be up and running in 2026. The campus would be used to construct the company’s new AS2 Supersonic Business Jet that could fly at speeds up to 1,000 miles per hour, DeSantis said.

“Aeron has made an excellent decision, we couldn’t be happier, and we want to welcome them to Florida,” DeSantis said.

Aerion Park would serve as a new global headquarters and integrated campus for research, design, build and maintenance of the company’s supersonic aircraft, according to a news release. The new project represents a multi-year, $300-million investment that is expected to generate at least 675 jobs in Florida by the time of its open in the next five years.

“We are building the next generation of high-speed transportation networks that will revolutionize global mobility without leaving a carbon footprint on our world,” Aerion Chairman President & CEO Tom Vice said in a news release. “Our AS2 business jet – the world’s first privately built supersonic aircraft – is the first stage in that exciting endeavor. Having evaluated a number of potential locations for our new home, we are excited to partner with Florida and the Melbourne community to create a sustainable supersonic future.”

Vice said during the announcement one of the reason’s Aerion choose Brevard County is because of the ties to the aerospace industry and Florida’s workforce.

Florida’s spaceport authority Space Florida provided the financing and developed the project, according to a news release.

“The decision to locate manufacturing of this technologically advanced supersonic flight vehicle here in Florida is a testament to the growing strength and global recognition of the importance of Florida as a world-leading aerospace state," Space Florida CEO Frank DiBello said.

DeSantis said many of those new jobs could pay upwards of $105,000 a year.

“I know the people in Brevard County are going to be very excited with this. The state of Florida is very excited with this,” DeSantis said.

Company officials said Aerion is set to break ground on the new campus in the later part of 2020, a year ahead of the manufacturing of the AS2 business jet, which is set to commence in 2023.

Aerion Park is expected to attract key aerospace suppliers within the supersonic technology ecosystem to bring business to Florida, creating additional roles for scientists, designers, engineers and aircraft builders, Aerion leaders said.