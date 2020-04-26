Florida coronavirus cases grow by 689 Sunday, health officials confirm

Florida officials announced 689 new positive coronavirus cases Sunday morning bringing the total number of cases Florida has seen to 31,528.

The Florida Department of Health confirms that there have been 1,074 coronavirus-related deaths in the state, 19 more since Saturday’s report.

Florida saw its deadliest day, with the most deaths due to COVID-19, on April 2 with a total of 77 reported fatalities.

According to health officials, 4,957 patients have been hospitalized statewide since March 1 due to the virus. The state does not release current hospitalization numbers.

The new numbers come as state, county and city leaders make plans to reopen the Sunshine State once again. Florida remains under a stay-at-home order until April 30 but it’s unclear when Gov. Ron DeSantis will give businesses the green light to reopen.

As of Saturday, the Florida Department of Health announced that it will no longer be releasing new coronavirus twice daily, instead, officials said the dashboard will update once each day.

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County has announced new locations for free COVID-19 testing sites this week.

The sites are for this week only and for residents of Orange County and for those 18 years and older. Appointments are required and people are asked not to show up at sites without an appointment.

Here’s a breakdown of local coronavirus cases by county:

County Cases Hospitalizations Deaths Brevard 252 47 8 Flagler 121 10 2 Lake 222 58 10 Marion 151 20 4 Orange 1,322 259 30 Osceola 463 129 7 Polk 410 122 18 Seminole 357 80 8 Sumter 171 39 12 Volusia 434 78 17

A series of discussions between leaders in government, industry, and small businesses across the state of Florida who are part of the Re-Open Florida Task Force wrapped up this week.

The goal for everyone on the task force is to get their recommendations to Gov. Ron DeSantis as quickly as possible - and that means working through the weekend. That’s because each member of the task force is being asked to compile a list of suggestions and submit them no later than Sunday.

The Task Force to Re-open Florida announced that they have launched a public comment submission portal.

The portal is open to all Floridians wishing to submit public feedback.

According to a news release, public feedback will be a critical component of the Task Force’s final report to Governor Ron DeSantis.Anyone wishing to submit a comment may enter feedback on any topic related to the re-opening of Florida’s economy.

Click here to access the online Task Force to Re-Open Florida Public Comment Submission form.

Starting Sunday, Flagler County beaches will be open for physical activity and motion, county officials said.

According to a news release, all 18 miles of coastline will be re-opening around the clock to allow residents to partake in physical and mental health activities.

“The overwhelming compliance with social distancing that we continue to witness in our parks and at our beaches validates that the time is right for this to occur,” said County Administrator Jerry Cameron.

Social distancing guidelines will remain in place for those on the beach. Officials said Saturday that the beaches’ primary use right now is for exercising not socializing -- walking, biking, surfing, fishing, not congregating.

AdventHealth opened a new testing site in Lake County in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The site was originally set to open on Friday, but it was postponed due to weather conditions.

Abel Biri, the CEO of AdventHealth Waterman, said he is expecting more people to show up this weekend to get tested and do their part to stop the spread.

“I think it gives people a sense of confidence in knowing whether or not they have contracted the virus and it helps mitigate the spread of it,” Biri said.

