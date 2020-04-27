Coronavirus cases surpass 32,000 as governor’s task force meets to plan Florida’s reopening

Global markets have begun to slowly rebound as economies reopened internationally, meanwhile the U.S. faces the decision of when to send Americans back to work even as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.

On Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported a total of 32,138 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state, in addition to 1,088 total deaths as a result of the disease.

That’s an increase of 610 cases and 14 deaths since Sunday.

Florida saw its deadliest day, with the most deaths reported, on April 2 with a total of 77 reported fatalities at the hands of coronavirus.

Here’s how those cases break down locally by county in Central Florida:

County Cases Hospitalizations Deaths Brevard 266 45 8 Flagler 127 8 2 Lake 223 54 10 Marion 151 20 4 Orange 1,339 229 30 Osceola 470 124 7 Polk 441 122 18 Seminole 367 80 8 Sumter 173 40 12 Volusia 440 74 18

As of Saturday, officials with the FDOH announced they will no longer be releasing new coronavirus twice daily. Instead, officials said the dashboard will update once each day.

It was not immediately clear why the FDOH made this change.

[Zoom out to see the reported cases across the state. If you are having trouble viewing on mobile, click here.]

Orange County has announced new locations for free COVID-19 testing sites this week.

The sites are for this week only and for residents of Orange County and for those 18 years and older. Appointments are required and people are asked not to show up at sites without an appointment.

To make an appointment, call 407-723-5004.

Those new locations include:

West Orange Park, 150 Windermere Road, Winter Garden. Location only open Monday

Apopka High School, 555 Martin Street, Apopka. Location only open Tuesday

Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando. Location only open Wednesday

Barnett Park, 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando. Location only open Thursday

Jay Blanchard Park, 10501 Jay Blanchard Trail, Orlando. Location only open Friday

Orange County COVID-19 testing information

True Health and the Florida Department of Health-Seminole County are also operating pop-up testing sites in select Seminole County neighborhoods, with no appointments necessary.

The sites below are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates:

April 27- Bookertown Community Center, 4631 Gilbert Street, Sanford

April 28- Georgetown, Historic Sanford Stadium, 1201 Mellonville Avenue, Sanford

April 29- Jamestown, Rockhill Missionary Baptist Church 3036 Weston St, Oviedo

April 30- Lincoln Heights, Journeys Academy, 1722 West Airport Boulevard, Sanford

Despite new testing locations continuing to open to better service Floridians, some locations have seen decreases in those wishing to be tested for COVID-19.

Some testing locations across Central Florida have seen shorter lines of people wishing to be tested, and some locations have reported no wait times at all.

On Friday, the Florida Association of Public Information Officers tweeted that the coronavirus testing site located at the Orange County Convention Center had zero wait time for residents wishing to be tested for the disease.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Reopen Florida task force met again Monday to discuss plans to help Floridians return back to work.

DeSantis initially placed the state under a 30 day stay-at-home order effective until May 1. That date is quickly approaching and it is not yet clear if the governor plans to lift his order on that day, or if the order will be extended as coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state.

MORE: Re-Open Florida Task Force has Sunday deadline to get suggestions to governor

The Task Force to Re-open Florida announced that they have launched a public comment submission portal. The portal is open to all Floridians wishing to submit public feedback.

According to a news release, public feedback will be a critical component of the Task Force’s final report to DeSantis. Anyone wishing to submit a comment may enter feedback on any topic related to the re-opening of Florida’s economy.

Click here to access the online Task Force to Re-Open Florida Public Comment Submission form.

MORE: Task Force to Re-open Florida launches public comment portal

As of Sunday, Flagler County beaches opened for physical activity and motion, county officials said.

According to a news release, all 18 miles of coastline will be re-opening around the clock to allow residents to partake in physical and mental health activities.

Social distancing guidelines will remain in place for those on the beach. Officials said Saturday that the beaches’ primary use right now is for exercising not socializing -- walking, biking, surfing, fishing, not congregating.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.