FDOT reduces speed limit along A1A where 12-year-old girl was fatally struck, installs flashing lights

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Following the tragic death of a 12-year-old girl last last year who was struck and killed on State Road A1A in Brevard County, Florida Department of Transportation officials announced they will lower the speed limit in the area and have installed new warning signs alerting drivers of pedestrian crossings.

The speed limit along the stretch of A1A from 11th Avenue to Palmetto Avenue in Indialantic is scheduled to be reduced from 40 mph to 35 mph beginning May 1. The speed limit will drop from 45 to 35 mph in Satellite Beach from Palmetto Avenue to State Road 404, according to the news release. New speed limit signs will reflect the changes.

Also along this corridor, FDOT has installed Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons at 16 locations “to offer drivers an added alert when a pedestrian is attempting to cross at a designated crosswalk,” a news release said. Currently, six of those flashing beacons are up and running, while the department plans to have the rest active by May 1.

FDOT crews will also install six in-street pedestrian crossing signs at each of the 16 mid-block crossings along A1A.

Although the FDOT news release made no mention of 12-year-old Sophia Nelson, the changes come about 4 months after she was hit and killed at a mid-block crosswalk in Satellite Beach.

In spring 2019, FDOT installed pedestrian-activated yellow flashing lights at Satellite Beach midblock crosswalks at Grant Avenue, Ellwood Avenue, Royal Palm Boulevard, Magellan Avenue, Sunrise Avenue and Volunteer Way, reports News 6 partner Florida Today.

On Dec. 22, Nelson was hit by a car while using the mid-road crosswalk at Ellwood Avenue in Satellite Beach when a car failed to stop. Nelson had pressed the button to activate the yellow-flashing lights. After completing the investigation into the crash, the Satellite Beach Police Department determined the driver would not face criminal charges and was issued moving traffic violation.

Following the fatal crash, community members, state lawmakers and the Brevard County Commission called for changes to the crosswalks.