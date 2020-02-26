Driver who fatally struck 12-year-old girl at Satellite Beach crosswalk won’t face charges

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. – The driver who hit a 12-year-old girl crossing State Road AIA in Satellite Beach was issued moving traffic violation and will not be criminally charged following an investigation into the deadly crash.

Sophia Nelson was crossing near Ellwood Avenue on Dec. 22 with her family when she was hit at the mid-block crosswalk on SR A1A, police said. Sophia was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando where she died of her injuries three days later.

In a news release Tuesday, officials with the Satellite Beach Police Department said the investigation into the fatal pedestrian crash is complete and determined the driver will not face criminal charges.

“The investigation into this tragic case has concluded but we will continue to deeply mourn the loss of Sophia Nelson,” Satellite Beach police Chief Jeff Pearson said.

The 83-year-old driver was 395 feet from the crosswalk stop bar when Sophia activated the yellow flashing lights, according to the investigation.

The driver began breaking and slowing immediately when the lights were activated but she failed to stop at the crosswalk and told authorities she did not see the victim.

The driver fully cooperated and stayed on the scene after the crash, proving a blood test for any possible substances, which tested negative, according to the news release.

“No criminal charges were filed because there is no evidence that the driver was driving in a dangerous or reckless manner,” according to the news release.

The Cape Canaveral woman was issued a citation for failure to stop at a crosswalk, which requires a court appearance because it resulted in a fatality, police said.

The driver will also be required to complete a driver’s license reexamination process.

Following Sophia’s death, the community called for the removal of the mid-block crosswalks installed by the Florida Department of Transportation with flashing yellow lights and demanding other changes.

Last week, Sophia’s parents appeared before the Florida House State Affairs Committee to urge legislators to support legislation that would change the flashing lights at some crosswalks from yellow to red in an effort to get drivers to stop.

House Bill 1371, filed by Palm Bay Rep. Randy Fine, is called “Sophia’s Law.”

Sophia was a 6th-grade student at Surfside Elementary School and is sorely missed by her family, friends, parish and her classmates, her family said.

The family said they were able to donate some of Sophia’s organs on Christmas Day, potentially saving lives.