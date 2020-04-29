Plasma donor creates website to help COVID-19 patients in need

ORLANDO, Fla. – OneBlood said hundreds of units of convalescent plasma have been donated since they started the program about three weeks ago, but there’s still a need to help people critically fighting COVID-19.

That’s why James Crocker created plasmaforlives.com to make the need more personal, encouraging people to take action.

"It's difficult for these families to find a matching donor. The illness is so new, the waiting period is long and the process can be complicated so it's not surprising it's a bit difficult," said Crocker.

Earlier in April, News 6 covered a story about James Crocker, who drove from South Florida to donate convalescent plasma to help a stranger recover from COVID-19. That stranger, 52-year-old Kevin Rathel was the first COVID-19 patient in the southeast to receive the convalescent plasma treatment, according to Orlando Health. Quickly after treatment, Rathel was taken off life support and released from the hospital.

"The moment that I connected a face with the need, it struck me very deeply. Here's a man with a wife, Stacie, and three kids, Lauren, Cole, Grayson... and these kids need their daddy," said Crocker.

After his experience, Crocker learned more about the need for convalescent plasma and took to the internet. He created a platform where families can post images and stories of their loved ones who need the donation. Donors from across the nation can also post their information and find the nearest donation center.

"The concept behind the website is to really tell the families' heart-wrenching stories. These people are in such need for plasma, in many cases it's their only hope," said Crocker. "If you have a loved one dying from this terrible virus, share your story. Put it out there. I know it's difficult to ask, but your family member needs a champion. They need somebody to fight for them and tell their story. This gives a platform to do that."

Putting faces to names. Connecting families with the resources they need. Crocker said he's trying to make it easier for patients to find donors.

"When you have a family champion, you have a fighting patient and you have a willing donor, some beautiful stories are really being told across the country about convalescent plasma," said Crocker.

Crocker says he’s working with OneBlood, American Red Cross and AABB to facilitate convalescent donor registration. He said his website has already resulted in a few donor-patient matches through and hopes to help bridge the gap even more.