What was in the sky above Central Florida?

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – News 6 took several phone calls around 9 p.m. Thursday night asking our crews what’s in the sky.

News 6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells saw objects fly through the sky while he was walking his dog.

WeReportSpace photographer Michael Seeley was among the Central Floridians who saw the amazing view of the SpaceX Starlink train from the Space Coast.

The Space Coast of FL had an amazing view of the #SpaceX #Starlink train tonight (Thurs) as it flew directly overhead.



This is the last part of the parade as it pased through the constellation Gemini, seen at 4x speed from Melbourne.



Incredible work, @elonmusk & team @SpaceX! pic.twitter.com/CJNnO0q26k — Michael Seeley (@Mike_Seeley) May 1, 2020

SpaceX is trying to create a space-based internet through a network of satellites. It now has more than 300 Starlink satellite orbiting the Earth.

If you missed the Starlink train on Thursday, you have another chance on Friday.

The website james.darpinian.com projected Central Floridians will be able to see the satellites around 8:37 p.m. on Friday.

You can find a more exact time estimate by entering your zip code at the website at this link.