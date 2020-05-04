Coronavirus antibody testing begins in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Antibody testing began Monday morning at the Volusia County Fairgrounds in DeLand.

Suzanne Sisson drove from Orlando to get tested after she said she got sick in December.

"I really suspected it might have been the COVID- 19 virus and I would just like to know," Sisson explained.

The tests, which are being issued by Florida Health Source, could possibly determine whether someone may have had COVID-19 antibodies.

“It’s a blood draw, not a finger prick. The blood draw has been proven to be more accurate than the finger prick,” Rep. David Santiago said.

Santiago explained the tests are very important because those who test positive may be able to donate their plasma to help other patients battling the virus.

Randall Poole, 82, made the line early on Monday morning because he’s hoping to donate plasma after his results.

"I wanted to find out if I had the virus or if I have the antibodies because I'd like to give plasma if I could," Poole said.

Officials said the plan is to continue antibody testing at no cost for the next three weeks depending on public demand.

The fairgrounds will be open for testing during the weekdays except for Wednesdays, according to Santiago.

