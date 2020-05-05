79ºF

Coronavirus: Costco limiting meat purchases per customer

Shoppers visit a Costco Wholesale in Tigard, Ore., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, after reports of Oregon's first case of coronavirus was announced in the nearby Oregon city of Lake Oswego on Friday. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)
Costco is limiting meat purchases per customer.

It will limit beef, pork and poultry products to three items per member.

Costco says it has made changes based on public health guidelines, including requiring face coverings, using reusable shopping bags, and putting restrictions on returns.

Find out more details on Costco’s website.

