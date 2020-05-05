Coronavirus: Costco limiting meat purchases per customer

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Costco is limiting meat purchases per customer.

It will limit beef, pork and poultry products to three items per member.

Costco says it has made changes based on public health guidelines, including requiring face coverings, using reusable shopping bags, and putting restrictions on returns.

Find out more details on Costco’s website.

