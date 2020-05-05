Driver dies after car flips, crashes into Sumter County church

LADY LAKE, Fla. – A man died Tuesday after crashing his vehicle into a Lady Lake church, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 21-year-old was traveling northbound on County Road 100, approaching County Road 100B, when for unknown reasons, he lost control of his vehicle, according to the crash report.

Investigators said the man’s vehicle then departed from the roadway, rotated, overturned multiple times and finally came to rest when it collided with Elder Mary Newsome Hudson Church located at 10456 County Road 100B.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. His name or age has not been released.

