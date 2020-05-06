One dead after two-vehicle crash in Orlando, police say

Published: May 6, 2020, 3:56 pm Updated: May 6, 2020, 4:10 pm

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person is dead as a result of a two-vehicle crash, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers responded to a crash with a fatality at the intersection of West Colonial Drive and Clifton Street just after 1 p.m. Monday.

According to investigators, one person was pronounced deceased at Orlando Health.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash.

