One dead after two-vehicle crash in Orlando, police say

Unclear what led up to crash

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person is dead as a result of a two-vehicle crash, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers responded to a crash with a fatality at the intersection of West Colonial Drive and Clifton Street just after 1 p.m. Monday.

According to investigators, one person was pronounced deceased at Orlando Health.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 for updates.

About the Author: