One dead after two-vehicle crash in Orlando, police say
Unclear what led up to crash
ORLANDO, Fla. – One person is dead as a result of a two-vehicle crash, according to the Orlando Police Department.
Officers responded to a crash with a fatality at the intersection of West Colonial Drive and Clifton Street just after 1 p.m. Monday.
According to investigators, one person was pronounced deceased at Orlando Health.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 for updates.
