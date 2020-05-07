LYNX resumes full service schedule May 11

The Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority announced Thursday that the LYNX bus service will resume its full service schedule May 11.

In a news release, LYNX officials said the transportation service will continue to follow all recommendations set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health departments to safely move passengers throughout Central Florida.

If customers are sick or travel isn’t essential, the agency requests those customers to please stay home and not ride LYNX, according to a news release.

“To protect bus operators and riders the agency will still require rear door entry unless ramp access is needed, seating in designated spots only and allow a maximum number of passengers based on bus size,” LYNX officials said. “The agency will continue to encourage passengers to wear a face mask or covering while on board.”

LYNX Central Station’s terminal lobby, including bathrooms, is still closed to the public during the 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Orange County mandatory curfew, according to a news release.

The full schedules are available in the LYNX Schedule Book.