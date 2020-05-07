Salons remain closed in Florida as Mother’s Day approaches

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – With Mother’s Day approaching this weekend, barbershop owner and member of the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force J. Henry said that he respect’s the decision to stay closed, but is hopeful for when it’s determined safe to reopen.

Henry said that Mother’s Day is one of the busiest holidays, adding he already has extra safety measures in place.

“We didn’t get a chance to make any of that Easter money, and we all know in this profession, those two are the biggest major holidays from people getting their hair cut and hair done,” said Henry. “We are hoping and praying that we continue to proceed safety and cautiously and carefully, wearing out masks, wearing our rubber gloves, hand sanitizer. Safety as always, first.”

Gov. Ron Desantis didn’t include hair salons and barbershops in his phase one of his reopening plans. He spent last Saturday in Orlando listening to the salon owner and was asked about it during a press conference on Wednesday.

“I would tell those folks, we are working on it, we hope to have something as soon as possible,” Gov. DeSantis said.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he supports hair salons and barbershops to once again reopen.