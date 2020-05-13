2 more coronavirus testing sites set to open at Central Florida Walmarts

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two more Central Florida Walmart parking lots will be transformed into coronavirus testing sites starting Friday.

The newest locations will open at stores at 8101 S. John Young Parkway and 11250 E. Colonial Drive, both in Orlando. Those two sites join the other two local Walmart coronavirus testing sites, which are already up and running on Goldenrod Road and on Vineland Road in Kissimmee.

Operating hours for the two newest locations will be Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. by appointment only, weather permitting.

All four sites have been established thanks to a partnership between Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and local government officials.

“Testing is a top priority and this collaboration between Walmart and Quest reveals Orange County’s continued commitment to sustained health for the community,” Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said.

Anyone 18 or older with COVID-19 symptoms as well as health care providers and first responders with or without symptoms can be tested for free as long as they make an appointment by clicking here.

Patients will need to stay in their vehicles and wear a mask. When the time comes, a health care provider will supervise as the patient performs a self-administered nasal swab. Then, the sealed sample will be dropped into a container as the patient leaves the drive-thru testing site.

Quest Diagnostics will process the samples and notify patients of their results.

“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Orange County during this unprecedented time,” Monesia Brown, Walmart public affairs director for Florida, said in a news release. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to Quest Diagnostics and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”

Anyone with questions about testing or appointments at these sites can call Quest’s COVID-19 hotline at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

