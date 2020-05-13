Orange County history center wants your coronavirus stories

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County Regional History Center is asking people and entities to donate records of their coronavirus pandemic experience.

Contributions will become part of the museum’s COVID-19 Collecting Project.

“This pandemic is an unprecedented experience for almost all living Americans,” the museum’s director, Michael Perkins said in a news release. “We’re asking Central Floridians to help us document this significant history, as it happens.”

The museum hopes to preserve experiences, thoughts and feelings of everyday Central Floridians to create a collection that could help communities, medical institutions, researchers and policymakers that may have to one day respond so a similar health crisis in the future.

[Call to share your coronavirus story with News 6]

“From daily life at home or helping children with digital learning, to being quarantined on a cruise ship or actually surviving the virus, all facets of this human experience are vital to the larger narrative of impact in our community,” Pamela Schwartz, the history center’s chief curator, said in a news release.

Anyone living, working or visiting the museum’s seven-county region which includes Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, and Volusia counties is invited to contribute. Participation is encouraged through donations that reflect experiences, including photographs, recordings, journal entries and social media posts.

Those who wish to contribute can do so through digital transmission on the history center’s website.

To donate other items or to learn more about the project, please contact the museum’s curator of collections, Lesleyanne Drake, at Lesleyanne.Drake@ocfl.net. Submissions received by the museum may become a part of the museum’s permanent archival collection.

