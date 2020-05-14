Central Florida teen named Boys and Girls Club youth of the year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Jolana Mitchell was awarded the honor of being named the Boys & Girls Club youth of the year.

“It was one of the best things that’s ever happened to me,” she said.

Jolana said at 18-years-old, she’s come along way from when she first joined the club seven years ago.

“I had to grow up quickly. I didn’t really have the chance to have a childhood; I had to take care of my family financially, I had to take care of my younger sisters,” said Jolana.

Jolana said the Boys & Girls Club gave her direction, and in helping with their summer shows, she has decided to double major in theater arts and early childhood education.

For someone who never dreamed possible, she received a full-ride scholarship to Rollins College.

Typically, the Youth of the Year recipient is honored at a gala, but with coronavirus, they’ve postponed the event until October.

Instead, Jolana said, thanks to a donation from a generous community member, they were able to assemble 50 baskets for families in her community.

Along with a basket full of items, each family also received a dinner.

Jolana said that helping her community has been one of her greatest accomplishments, so far.