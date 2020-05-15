86ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Florida restaurants, retail can increase to 50% capacity under governor’s full phase one reopening

Gyms can also reopen beginning Monday

Emilee Speck, Digital journalist

Tags: Ron DeSantis, business, food, coronavirus
Hand sanitizer and signs marking social distancing at the College Park Cafe on May 4, 2020 in Orlando. (Image: James Gosselin/WKMG)
Hand sanitizer and signs marking social distancing at the College Park Cafe on May 4, 2020 in Orlando. (Image: James Gosselin/WKMG) (WKMG 2020)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted more restrictions Friday under what he calls his “full phase one” reopening plan for Florida amid the coronavirus, which now includes increased capacity for restaurants and retail businesses.

Under this new phase, which begins Monday, DeSantis is allowing restaurants and retail businesses to increase their capacity from 25% to 50%. The same goes for libraries and museums if approved by local governments, he said.

DeSantis also gave gyms and fitness centers the green light to reopen beginning Monday.

As more businesses are able to open while observing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, more furloughed employees can return to work. This comes as Florida’s unemployment system continues to experience problems, with the call center and payments to hundreds of thousands of unemployed Floridians.

[RELATED: Here’s what changes now that Florida is entering ‘full phase one’ of reopening]

The only businesses not given the go-ahead to reopen in Florida that were included in the White House phase one reopening guidelines are movie theaters.

DeSantis said drive-thru theaters can continue to operate and are “100% OK.”

The decision was made to further lift closures after reviewing the criteria outlined by the Re-Open Florida Task Force, according to the governor.

Those health metrics include a steady drop in emergency room visits due to influenza-like illnesses or COVID-19-like symptoms, documented new cases and the percent positive cases of the virus.

The Florida Department of Health releases statistics on those metrics weekly.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: