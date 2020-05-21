Restaurants deal with capacity limitations as Florida continues to reopen

PARRAMORE, Fla. – As part of Phase one, restaurants across Florida are allowed to reopen for dine-in at half capacity, but some restaurant owners tell News 6 it’s still not enough to fully sustain their business.

At Nikki's Place Restaurant in Parramore, the calls and the customers have kept coming thankfully.

They’re known for their soul food and desserts.

But owner Shannea Akins said they’ve still been doing carry out only, and it’s been tough during the pandemic.

"It’s been a struggle for us all around. I’m just trying to look out for my community," said Akins.

She told us she’s concerned about keeping her customers and employees safe. That’s why even though statewide, restaurants are allowed to reopen at half capacity, Akins said it’s not enough to fully pay her workers.

"It’s definitely not enough for us. We only seat like 28 people, so that’s only like 13 or 14 people," said Akins.

She told News 6 she's ready to return to a sense of normalcy. In fact, she's even had to cut hours for a few employees because of the restaurant's reduced hours.

"I don’t know when it will be more of a capacity, but I hope it’s soon because we really need it," said Akins.

Owner Tim Green at 534 Scratch Kitchen also in Parramore said he shares some of those same concerns. He said he hopes to reopen for dine-in on June 1st, but for lunch and dinner only.

"We feel the community will support us so we’re really excited," said Tim Green.

Another restaurant owner in Parramore said he has reopened at half capacity, but he’s still seen a 90% reduction in business since the pandemic.