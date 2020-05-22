Fun Spot to reopen ahead of Memorial Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Fun Spot, which has been pushing to be allowed to reopen after its extended coronavirus closure, will be allowed to do just that in time for Memorial Day weekend.

An official with the Central Florida attraction said with approval from the state, the Orlando location will open at 2 p.m. Friday and accept guests until 10 p.m. It’s unclear when the Kissimmee location, situated within Old Town, will start accepting guests.

During an Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force meeting on Monday, CEO John Arie, Jr. said he was hoping to be allowed to open Friday.

Fun Spot provided this list of protective measures:

The company created a task force to set new rules in place

Park has been cleaned for the last eight weeks

The staff has been trained on new rules

The social distancing of nine feet will be enforced in the lines for the rides, signs will be set up to remind guests

Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the park

Park will open at 50% capacity

Staff temperatures will be taken every day before work

All front line staff will wear face masks and sanitize hands in between transactions

Staff must take a health screening survey

Arcade, diner and indoor attractions will be closed during phase one of reopening

Staggered loading and exiting of the thrill rides will eliminate bottlenecking and crowds

Disinfecting of all surfaces

Earlier this month, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that attractions could begin submitted reopening plans that would need to be approved by a local official, such as the mayor, and then sent to the state for the final green light.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings on Thursday approved the plans.

“I have reviewed the small attractions and will recommend to governor today,” Demings said.

Video posted to the county’s Twitter account Thursday shows him signing plans for 12 local attractions: