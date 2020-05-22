New appointment-only drive-thru coronavirus testing sites coming to Orlando

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two new free coronavirus testing sites with both drive-thru lanes and walk-up lanes will open starting late next week in Orlando.

The city announced the dates for its mobile unit Friday, adding that the sites are open to any adult living in Orlando or Orange County, regardless of whether they have symptoms. Appointments are required and can be made here or by calling 407-246-3104.

Below are the details on where the mobile unit will be starting next week:

Thursday, May 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Beardall Senior Center Parking Lot, 800 Delaney Ave.

Tuesday, June 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Rosemont Community Center Parking Lot, 4872 Rose Bay Dr.

Patients will remain in their vehicles as medical first responders administer the free nasal swab test.

GENETWORx will process the samples and provide results, typically within 48 hours. Anyone who doesn’t receive their status within five days should call the lab at 850-583-2419.