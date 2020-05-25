Smaller attractions see boost on rainy Memorial Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – As many of the larger attractions are closed, many of the smaller attractions in Orlando’s tourism district saw a boost on a rainy Memorial Day holiday.

Inside TopGolf every bay was reserved and sold out.

"It's a great day to come out here and being able to play golf when nobody can go out on the golf course," said Brian Ballard from East Orlando.

He and his family came out to enjoy the day off at the indoor/outdoor attraction. The family feeling comfortable to see other people were out as well, including employees who were disinfecting all golf clubs, golf balls, and screens after each family played.

“We’ve been sold out for most of the day today,” said Justin Norvell, Director of Operations at TopGolf. “At TopGolf we are kind of naturally social distancing, we already got 11 feet from tee to tee and we disinfect every bay in between guests.”

The attraction has also installed vinyl barriers to encourage that social distancing.

Across the tourist district at Madame Tussaud’s and SEA LIFE Aquarium, families stood on social distancing markers as they cued up to go inside.

One family even drove in from North Carolina to celebrate two seniors graduating high school.

“We got here yesterday, we drove down,” said Tanika Smith. “We just wanted to come down for a change of scenery. We didn’t think it would be too busy but that also drove us to come out, however, there is a good amount of people out.”

What made the Smith family feel more comfortable is also seeing the safety precautions in place as well. Both Madam Toussaud’s and SEA LIFE aquarium is requiring all employees to wear masks, clean constantly, and encourage guests to follow social distancing markers.

Jade Sparks, the marketing director of both attractions, grateful to see customers coming back.

“Definitely being rainy outside it’s a busier day for us,” Sparks said. “I think all of our faces have permanent smiles on them. Just seeing our guests smile, our guests happy, seeing our guests have a safe and fun new summer, a different summer, but their smiles have not changed.”