Florida sees 424 new cases of COVID-19 after long Memorial Day weekend drew large crowds

As the state exited a long holiday weekend, fraught with massive crowds gathering along beaches and a large uptick in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, Florida pushes forward under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to reopen.

While Florida still works to lower the number of new cases of coronavirus that are diagnosed daily, officials with the World Health Organization said the first wave of the pandemic is not over, warning that globally, cases of the virus continue to rise, rather than decrease.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization, said that a speedy economic rebound is unlikely as the world is still “smack in the middle of the pandemic.”

“Right now, we’re not in the second wave. We’re right in the middle of the first wave globally," said Ryan. “We’re still very much in a phase where the disease is actually on the way up,” Ryan said in an interview with the AP, pointing to South America, South Asia and other areas where infections are still on the rise.

[MORE: WHO warns that first wave of pandemic not over]

Locally, nursing homes have been hit particularly hard by COVID-19 which has posed especially serious health risks to the elderly and immune compromised.

An Ormond Beach nursing home, the Opis Coquina Center, has had 22 deaths linked to the respiratory illness as of Monday, and is just one of 549 facilities across the state that have tested positive for the disease.

More than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in Florida have been linked to long-term care facilities, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The DOH also reports more than 1,700 residents at such facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida.

[DETAILS: Ormond Beach nursing home linked to 22 COVID-19 deaths]

Memorial Day celebrations drew massive crowds to Daytona Beach where two people were shot and four others were injured. Despite the violence that occurred during the unpermitted event, city and county officials said the crowds were in blatant violation of guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

[READ MORE - Video: Massive crowds gather in Daytona Beach; residents fear for their safety]

As of Tuesday afternoon, the FDOH reported 424 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, and seven new deaths related to the virus.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state of Florida since it was first detected in the state on March 1 to 52,170, as well as a total of 2,259 deaths.

Since March, 9,482 people with severe cases of the virus have required hospitalization. The state does not report the number of current patients in hospitals with the coronavirus.

Here is how cases of COVID-19 break down locally by Central Florida County:

County Total cases Total hospitalizations Total deaths Brevard 399 57 12 Flagler 177 19 4 Lake 277 69 15 Marion 240 31 5 Orange 1,849 304 39 Osceola 662 148 18 Polk 891 259 50 Seminole 465 107 12 Sumter 254 44 17 Volusia 680 137 37

In just over 24 hours, the nation will see its first astronaut launch since 2011 taking off from Central Florida’s very own Space Coast. While an event of the magnitude would usually draw massive crowds of onlookers, officials are asking people to enjoy the milestone from their own homes.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are set to attend in person to watch SpaceX become the first private company to launch humans into orbit.

Despite NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine’s plea to the public, asking people to watch the historic launch from home, Brevard County officials are predicting around 200,000 will make the trip to the Space Coast for the launch.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.