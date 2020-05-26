Gloomy weather improves before SpaceX is set to launch NASA astronauts to space station

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The clouds and rain around Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex 39A are still present Tuesday, one day before Elon Musk’s company is set to launch two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station, but launch conditions have improved slightly, according to Space Force weather officials.

In a launch briefing with NASA and SpaceX Monday, Mike McAleenan, launch weather officer with the 45th Weather Squadron, said the weather would improve from a 40% chance to 60% by launch day. The latest forecast from the 45th Weather Squadron did improve by Tuesday to 60%, and if the launch delays to Saturday chances go up to 70%, according to the forecast.

The primary concerns are flying a rocket through rain and thick cloud cover, however, that’s just the weather for launch. SpaceX will also be closely monitoring recovery weather at sea in case of a launch abort, which would send the Crew Dragon away from the rocket and land it in the Atlantic Ocean.

There are certain launch and recovery criteria NASA and SpaceX must meet in order to get the rocket along with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley off the ground in the Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Falcon 9, which had been vertical on the launchpad for a dress rehearsal and static fire test, went horizontal Tuesday as crews preformed final pre-flight checks, according to NASA.

Come launch day, the decision about a delay will be made before the spacecraft’s abort system is armed, SpaceX vice president of build and flight reliability Hans Koenigsmann said in a call with reporters Thursday.

“Usually when we have a satellite to launch we go all the way down to the wire in this case we don’t want to do that,” Koenigsmann said.

SpaceX will look at the launch and recovery conditions 6 hours and 4 hours ahead of launch and then again at 45 minutes when they are about to arm the escape system, at that point launch officials will need to make the call if they move forward or try again another day.

There are two backup launch windows on Saturday and Sunday.

If the launch goes Wednesday, it will take 19 hours for Hurley and Behnken to reach the International Space Station. Along the way, they will test out Crew Dragon’s spaceflight capabilities, eat, sleep and use the bathroom on the new spaceship.

