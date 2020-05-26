Missing teen linked to murder investigation after man found dead in brush fire, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Three suspects are in custody, including a teenage girl who was reported missing, after a man who was involved in a shooting was found dead in an Ocala brush fire, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to Bonita Circle in Kissimmee around 2 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of a shooting and although they determined that someone was injured, they couldn’t find the victim or anyone else involved at the scene.

The next morning, the Ocala Police Department responded to a brush fire and found a man identified as Malik Brown dead, records show.

Deputies said they determined that Brown was linked to the shooting investigation on Bonita Circle.

Also on Sunday morning, Daytona Beach Police stopped a vehicle that belongs to a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing by her family, according to a news release.

The girl, Thaddeous Warrington and Mark Velez-Amador, all three of whom had already been identified as being involved in the shooting, were found inside the red 2015 Toyota Camry, records show.

Velez-Amador, 24, and Warrington, 19, are both facing first-degree murder charges while the girl is accused of accessory after the fact.

All three are in custody.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about the crime to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.