Space Coast residents buzzing ahead of historic astronaut launch

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Excitement has been building along the Space Coast as the countdown nears for a SpaceX launch that will bring NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

Around Titusville, residents have been making plans for how they intend to watch the historic launch.

Dave De Los Santos retired from Kennedy Space Center in 2002 and said he's been looking forward to the launch for several weeks.

“I can’t wait to see this. Anytime there’s a launch, that to me is just excitement,” he said. “I’ll be somewhere watching.”

Titusville resident Paul Andrews said the launch is an important moment for everyone to witness history.

"I'm proud to be part of the United States and have a country that's doing their own thing without other assistance," Andrews said.

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending social distancing measures to fight the spread of COVID-19, NASA officials have urged people to view the launch from their home or on an electronic device.

Andrews said he's keeping the guidelines in mind while making plans to watch the launch near the Indian River.

"You could be safe and stay away from the other people you don't know, they could space it out," he said.

At Space View Park, Jonathan Brunnemer was with a group of friends as they tried to find the best location to watch Wednesday's planned launch.

"I was really excited with it being a big historic launch and wanted to make sure to come down," he said.

Brunnemer made the road trip from Indiana with the sole purpose of witnessing the launch in person. He said it’s a launch that will pave the future of American spaceflight.

“Being able to say that’s us, that’s something that we’re doing and those are our guys going up on our rocket,” Brunnemer said. “I think that’s really important.”

