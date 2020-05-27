Orlando police arrest man accused of shooting 2 men in parking lot of Parliament House

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Police Department arrested the man accused of shooting two men in the parking of the Parliament House.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on May 15.

Police said officers arrested Yves Regis at the Orange Motel on Colonial Drive on Wednesday.

Regis was taken to the Orange County Jail.

The two victims in the shooing were rushed to the hospital after the incident.

On May 18, police said both men were expected to survive their injuries.

Investigators said the victims likely knew Regis.

