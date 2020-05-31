Florida Department of Health reports 739 new cases of COVID-19

ORLANDO, Fla. – Major theme parks, including Universal Orlando and Walt Disney World, are working towards their scheduled reopening date as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the state.

The Florida Department of Health announced new positive coronavirus cases across the state Sunday.

The Florida Department of Health reported 739 new people have tested positive for the respiratory illness.

As of Sunday, 56,163 people have tested positive for the virus.

Since March, 10,190 people with severe cases of the virus have required hospitalization. The state does not report the number of current patients in hospitals with the coronavirus or the number of individuals who have recovered from the disease after being diagnosed.

The total number of deaths in Florida rose to 2,447.

Death data is delayed, according to the DOH dashboard, and could take up to two weeks to report.

Below is a breakdown of coronavirus cases in Central Florida by county:

County Cases Hospitalizations Deaths Brevard 422 61 12 Flagler 189 20 4 Lake 301 72 15 Marion 248 34 7 Orange 2,002 322 41 Osceola 701 154 19 Polk 1,027 313 56 Seminole 490 109 12 Sumter 253 44 17 Volusia 736 145 38

Graduates from three Florida schools were able to receive their diplomas Sunday. not by walking across a stage but instead by driving across the finish line at Daytona International Speedway.

After students receive their diploma, they’ll be led through the trioval on the way to take a complete “Victory Lap” around the 2.5-mile venue on the track before returning to the area near pit road entrance where the moving of the tassel and cap toss will occur.

The graduations were originally scheduled for Thursday. A committee of students and school officials met in April to come up with options. They didn’t want to push the ceremonies into the summer and they didn’t want a virtual ceremony.

“We are very grateful that Daytona International Speedway was kind enough to include our graduating Seniors in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said FBCA Headmaster Dr. Jason Harrison. “Our FBCA students, families and staff feel overwhelmingly blessed and deeply appreciate the generosity and the thoughtfulness of the organizers of this event.”

Walt Disney World and SeaWorld Orlando got approval Friday from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation to open their parks after their plans were approved by Orange County’s Economic Recovery Task Force and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings earlier this week.

With that green light, SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica and Discovery Cove will open June 11; Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom will open July 11, followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15.

According to Disney officials, face coverings will be required for all guests ages two and up and temperature screenings will be required in some locations. Officials also announced that parades, fireworks and character encounters will be suspended, as well as FastPass+ and dining reservations.

Disney Springs began it’s phased reopening on May 20 and since then, guests have been monitored by “social distancing squads," which Disney officials said have been popular with guests.

