Man shot in head while urinating at truck stop, deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was urinating at a truck stop was shot in the head by a man who thought he was trying to break into his truck, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said both the victim and the suspect called 911 from a Travel Centers of America stop in Wildwood around 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect, identified as James Simmons, said he had to “fire on an individual” who he thought was trying to break into his Freightliner trailer, records show.

Deputies said the victim’s Ford truck with a flatbed trailer attached was parked next to Simmons’ truck.

Information Simmons provided about what led up to the shooting is redacted from the report. However, the document indicates that Simmons believed a crime was occurring but he didn’t disengage after he realized the victim was only urinating.

“Also, the defendant admitted knowledge of the victim holding a flashlight and did not retreat or disengage from the confrontation once no threat was imminent, but rather waited until the victim was at the back of his truck (with the truck and trailer still between them) to shoot him, stating he thought the victim would be able to attack him and take his gun,” the report read.

Simmons, of Georgia, was arrested on an aggravated battery charge.

The victim’s condition was not immediately available. The report indicated he was shot in the forehead.