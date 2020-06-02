Football players clean vandalized Florida store

Current and former football players from around Tampa have teamed up to help clean up a vandalized store.

Marcus Levatte, who played college football after growing up in Tampa, helped organize the group.

“They say you’ve got to start somewhere,” Levatte said. “We just wanted to shows them that even in the midst of all the negative, there’s still a lot of positive things that can go on."

When the group got together, they focused on the debris at the burned-out Champs Sports store on Fowler Avenue.

“A lot of people who are doing it are a lot of young kids who are misguided at this moment,” Levatte said. “It’s a lot of kids doing other things because they see other people doing it.”

Former Sickles High School standout Cadi Molina said destroying these businesses is not the answer.

"We can't burn down our own city. Our homes. This is where we live,” Molina said. “I have a 1-year-old daughter. This is where she is going to grow up."

The images of what they all did are getting attention. The mayor's office already reached out, so did ESPN.

The group is ready to do more. The guys are looking for any other places that might need work.

“I think eventually we can come back together and get the city back to how it was before all the madness started,” Levatte said.