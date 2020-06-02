Gov. DeSantis extends suspension of evictions, foreclosures until July 1

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis to temporarily suspended all evictions and foreclosures for non-payment related to COVID-19 has been extended.

The executive order has been extended until July 1.

Last week, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he knows many people in the county are trying to figure out how to pay rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Many residents are rent stressed and we are working hard to provide programs and assistance to them,” Mayor Demings said.

The county has posted answers to frequently asked questions about eviction protections and housing assistance.

Tenants will have to pay the back rent at some point to avoid eviction.

County officials said a tenant who can’t pay rent after the executive order is lifted should contact their landlord and ask for an extension on rent payment.