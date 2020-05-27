Orange County answers frequently asked questions about eviction protections and housing assistance

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he knows many people in the county are trying to figure out how to pay rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Many residents are rent stressed and we are working hard to provide programs and assistance to them,” Mayor Demings said.

CLICK HERE FOR LIST OF FAQ ABOUT EVICTION PROTECTIONS AND HOUSING ASSISTANCE

The county has posted answers to frequently asked questions about eviction protections and housing assistance.

The executive order from Gov. Ron DeSantis has temporarily suspended all evictions and foreclosures for non-payment related to COVID-19 until June 2.

The county notes tenants will still have to pay rent to landlords to avoid eviction.

County officials said a tenant who can’t pay rent after the executive order is lifted should contact their landlord and ask for an extension on rent payment.

A tenant should also get the agreement in writing and make sure to understand everything in the agreement, according to county.

The county said if a tenant lives in a unit that is subsidized by the federal government and is facing eviction due to not paying rent, additional eviction protections may apply after June 2.

The Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida said a landlord can’t evict a tenant without a court order.