Flagler Beach Pier to reopen for first time since coronavirus closures

Beginning Friday, the Flagler Beach Pier will reopen for the first time since March after closing due to the coronavirus.

City officials made the call to reopen the pier as Florida will enter phase two of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to reopen the state amid the pandemic on Friday.

The picnic tables on the boardwalk will also reopen Friday along with the pier bait shop, according to a news release. The bait shop will be take-out only. No guests will be allowed within the shop.

The Pier will be open seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

To limit potential spread of COVID-19, there will be no more than 50 people on the Pier at any given time.