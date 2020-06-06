COVID-19 cases in Florida near 63,000 as more businesses reopen

The Florida Department of Health announced new positive coronavirus cases across the state days after the State entered the second phase of reopening.

The Florida Department of Health reported 1,270 new people have tested positive for the respiratory illness.

This brings the state’s total of all confirmed coronavirus cases since the disease was first detected in the state on March 1 to 62,758, as well as a total of 2,688 deaths.

Since March, 10,891 people with severe cases of the virus have required hospitalization. The state does not report the number of current patients in hospitals with the coronavirus or the number of individuals who have recovered from the disease after being diagnosed.

The newly reported cases also depend on the number of tests administered per day but the state doesn’t release private lab testing in its overall total so that percentage is difficult to determine.

Multiple days this week, Florida has seen an increase of over 1,000 new coronavirus cases.

On Friday, the FDOH reported 1,305 new cases of COVID-19 since approximately the same time the day before and on Thursday, Florida broke its record for a single-day high of newly reported cases of COVID-19, with 1,419 new cases

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus numbers by county in the Central Florida region:

County Total cases Total deaths Total hospitalizations Brevard 453 13 66 Flagler 195 4 22 Lake 321 15 75 Marion 274 8 38 Orange 2,256 45 347 Osceola 741 20 157 Polk 1,145 66 335 Seminole 521 12 114 Sumter 261 17 45 Volusia 804 44 152

Universal Orlando became the first of Orlando’s major theme park resorts to reopen by allowing annual pass-holders to return to its three parks Wednesday and Thursday. It opened to the general public Friday for the first time since mid-March.

The number of people allowed in was restricted to allow for social distancing, blue circles on the ground showed visitors where to stand to maintain 6-feet (2 meters) distance and a recording in English and Spanish played in a loop over loudspeakers at the entrance reminding park-goers to wear face masks and keep their distance.

Crosstown rival SeaWorld Orlando is set to reopen next week, as are two other SeaWorld-owned parks in Tampa, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island.

Walt Disney World plans to welcome back visitors next month to its parks, and thousands of workers could start being recalled for work starting in mid-June, according to Unite Here Local 362.

According to the Associated Press, the government said that U.S. employers added 2.5 million workers to their payrolls last month, spelling a slight gain in the workforce, instead of a projected cut of another 8 million across the nation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many experts cautioned against too much optimism, reiterating that it’s just one month of data and could be giving false hope, the report gives some hope for the American economy to recover faster than first anticipated.

The small light at the end of the tunnel isn’t spurring much optimism in the state of Florida, however.

While more Floridians will be able to get back to work under phase two, prospects are still grim for many who continue to struggle financially as the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity continues to frustrate many in its process of reimbursing unemployment claims.

Here are some things to know about Florida’s unemployment benefits: