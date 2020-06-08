Orlando police report zero arrests after weekend of George Floyd demonstrations attended by 10,000

ORLANDO, Fla. – Following a weekend of demonstrations attended by more than 10,000 people calling for change after the death of George Floyd, a black man killed in Minneapolis police custody, Orlando police said none of the events resulted in a single arrest.

Peaceful protesters gathered in Orlando on Saturday in two groups, one at City Hall and one at Lake Eola. The groups eventually merged downtown growing to 10,000 people, according to OPD.

A tornado warning around 7:30 p.m. sent everyone seeking shelters and only about 100 remained downtown, police said. Three confirmed tornadoes caused damages to Orlando neighborhoods south of downtown, according to the National Weather Service.

Again on Sunday, no arrests were made on the ninth day of demonstrations, police said. Several groups held demonstrations in front of the Orange County courthouse and later at Lake Eola and City Hall.

Another peaceful protest is planned for Monday at Orlando City Hall beginning around noon.

Two weeks ago, Floyd, a black man, died in Minneapolis after a white officer pressed a knee on his neck for more than eight minutes. His death sparked outcries for changes to law enforcement policy around the world.