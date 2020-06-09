Mobile COVID-19 testing lab to visit 2 cities in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Statlab mobile coronavirus testing lab will be in two cities in Seminole County this week.

The mobile lab is sent to hot spots in the state and officials can administer 500 COVID-19 tests a day.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management said they have administered thousands of tests in 24 cities across the state.

The sites for the mobile testing will be at Sanford Middle School from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and at Winter Springs Senior Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 10.

The Florida Department of Health reports 64,904 of people tested positive for coronavirus in Florida.

The DOH said 535 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Seminole County.