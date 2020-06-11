Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive to reopen to vehicles Friday

APOPKA, Fla. – One of Central Florida’s hidden gems is reopening to vehicle traffic on Friday after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive will again allow vehicles to enter the area on Friday, June 12, the St. Johns River Management District announced in a press release.

The group said people must remain in their vehicles to avoid group gatherings and keep traffic flowing efficiently.

The Lust Road gate will open at 7 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sunday and federal holidays. The gates will close at 3 p.m. so that all vehicles are out of the drive by 5 p.m., which will allow all restroom facilities to be cleaned and sanitized at the end of the day, officials said.

The district said it may limit capacity to avoid congestion and overcrowding as the drive can take up to three hours to complete at times.

During the drive, visitors can see any one of 362 bird species that inhabit the area. Alligators, bobcats, armadillos and coyotes routinely are seen in the area as well.

