Orlando woman wins $1 million from scratch-off game

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando woman is $1 million richer thanks to winning the top prize on the Florida Lottery’s The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 scratch-off game, officials announced.

Karen Johnson, 50, chose to receive her winnings in a one-time, lump-sum payment of $790,000.

The winning ticket was purchased from a 7-Eleven at 8830 Rose Avenue in Orlando.

The store where the winning ticket was sold will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

The Fastest Road to $1,000,000 costs $30 per game and just launched in February. The game features 155 top prizes of a million dollars and more than $948 million in cash prizes, according to lottery officials.

The game’s odds of winning are 1 in 2.79.