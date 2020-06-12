Man wearing face covering sought in I-Drive sex attack
Orange County deputies seek information about assailant
A man wearing a face covering sexually attacked a woman in the tourist district of Orlando, according to authorities.
The attack happened at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 8000 block of International Drive.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday, “Help us catch a man who sexually attacked a woman.”
“His face was covered & he was wearing all black, but he ran from the area and we’re hoping someone spotted him,” OCSO tweeted.
No other details have been released.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.
